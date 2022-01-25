New holiday lets planned as Fife farm steading looks to diversify

Falside Mill, which is on Falside Farm near Kingsbarns, is fully booked for weekend weddings up until autumn 2023 and holds more than 125 events each year.

But with transportation options for guests limited to multiple taxi or bus journeys due to its rural location, farm operators Lumgair Farming are now seeking planning permission from Fife Council to create accommodation on site to avoid placing extra pressure on local services.

Six new bothies have been proposed at land adjacent to the Boarhills farm and will be used to provide accommodation for wedding guests or, when suitable, other visitors seeking to stay in the area for whatever reason.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site earmarked fore the new holiday lets

A supporting statement from AB Roger and Young Chartered Architects, working on behalf of applicant Richard Lumgair, said the proposed bothies would be more in-keeping with existing buildings on site and would be a “good addition” to the area.

“We believe that proposed bothies will be an ideal business expansion for Falside Farm, which will link directly not only to the farm unit but also their thriving wedding business,” it added.

“We are of the belief that the bothies would not harm the landscape given the surrounding existing landscape.

“In addition, we are of the belief that the bothy design featuring stone walls and a clay pan tile roof will integrate seamlessly with the surrounding area.

“In addition to wedding guests using new accommodation, we feel that this idyllic location will encourage holiday makers to stay in the area and boost the Fife tourism industry.”

A proposed new access track will run along the front of the bothies and turn west to follow to the north boundary, joining the existing access track that serves Falside.

That site, according to the plans, has been chosen as it not only gives the wedding guests the ability to walk from the venue along the farm track but also provides separate access for when people choose to book for holidays.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.