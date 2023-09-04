Jim and Pauline Smith wanted permission to transform the former facility in Cardenden Road, Cardenden, into a one and a half storey, three bedroom home.

The site has sat unused since the devastating fire almost four years ago. Earlier this year, Fife Council gave the 4th Fife Scout Group Cardenden the green light to forge ahead with its plans for a new facility on farmland opposite St Ninian’s Primary School on Orebank Road. It has been based out of Auchterderran Church Hall while it searched for a new home, and fundraised to make it a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple’s plans to revamp the old hall have now been turned down.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site has been unused since the fire almost four years ago

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The building is not capable of rehabilitation. The proposal seeks to create an accessible and comfortable living space that brings a disused and redundant site back into use.”