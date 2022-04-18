New homes planned for disused car workshop in Fife town
A former car workshop in Fife could be transformed into a small housing development.
Plans have been lodged with Fife Council to make the changes to residential use.
They have come from Kirkcaldy based Montrave Homes to build five houses at The Kame, Montrave, Kennoway.
The current owner bought the land with planning permission for the development in place, but documents lodged say it was felt a revised revised scheme with more suitable house types and layout would benefit the area.
The document stated: “The site is currently occupied by a disused car repair workshop, adjacent house - Kame Cottage; in a state of disrepair - and the disused smiddy.”
In support, a statement said: “Private housing demand in this area is high.
“New builds of high quality and energy efficient design are sought after.
“Single storey dwellings with generous parking and level access are particularly desirable as retirement homes but in short supply.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.