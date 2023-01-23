News you can trust since 1871
New homes planned in transformation of building in heart of St Andrews

Plans have been unveiled to refurbish a building in the heart of St Andrews into homes - and add two more in grounds.

By Allan Crow
The work at 10-12 Argyle Street is the subject of a planning application lodged this week with Fife Council.

Roy McLachlan, of West Kincaple House St Andrews, wants the g-ahead to erect two flats, and refurbish the house to form three flats. His application includes removing an existing extension, and installing new windows.A design statement submitted as part of the application, said: “It is proposed to retain much of the historic existing building, whilst fully replacing the roof of the main building.”

Mr McLachlan’s applications seeks to increase the number of dwellings in the original building from two to three, and aims to provide an additional two flatted dwellings to the rear. The garden to the front with pond and rockery is to be tidied but retained.

How the project could transform the Argyle Street building and land
The existing building currently contains two dwellings contained within the original buildings and later rear extension.

It is proposed to demolish the rear extension and extend the back of the existing building more cohesively. A second new building is also proposed to accommodate the new properties.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

