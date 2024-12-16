New homes unveiled to transform Glenrothes residential street

The site set to be transformed in Alexander Road (Pic: ema from council planning papers)

Plans to transform a street in Glenrothes with new homes have been unveiled.

Developer Lovell Homes and Fife Council are behind the ambitious bid to build 26 new affordable homes in Alexander Road completing with landscaping to give it a whole new look.

They will sit on the site which previously housed three four-storey blocks of flats - and the development is described as bringing “much needed affordable homes in a sustainable location.” The housing planned will be a combination of semi-detached and terraced housing with a mix of one and two-storey dwellings.

A planning application formally lodged with the local authority gives an insight into the proposed work.

The site - which is owned by Fife Council - spans an area bordered by Alexander Road to the south and Queen Margaret Drive to the north.

The existing access points from Alexander Road will become a new frontage with access to the site provided via a shared surface route from St. Rule Road to St. Serf Road.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “This provides for a simple and legible layout which is easy to navigate which also makes best use of the challenging levels. The proposal includes a simple network of pedestrian routes throughout the site. These connect the proposed development to the surrounding community and local footpath network. These connections with the surrounding area allow access to a wide range of existing parks, schools, amenities and services.”

The site is within the catchment area for Warout Primary School and Auchmuty High School and is well located for amenities and travel connections.

The streets have been designed to ensure refuse vehicles can safely manoeuvre, trees will be planted, and parking spaces available for residents and visitors.

Houses will be adjacent to, or over-look, open green space, parking courtyards and path connections.

The supporting statement added: “The proposal has been designed to meet with all national and local design requirements. It provides good quality new affordable homes, within a very sustainable location.

Councillors will consider the plans in due course.