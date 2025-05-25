New housing development earmarked for outskirts of Fife town

Plans to build new homes on the outskirts of a Fife town have been revealed.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council to create the development on land to the west of Aberdour on Inverkeithing Road. It has been lodged by John Teddei, of Carolina Construction Ltd which is based in the town.

He wants to build 12 single storey houses on the land which has been identified in the adopted Fife Local Development Plan as being suitable for residential development.

Mr Teddei is effectively seeking permission in principle for the development which would then allow it to be brought forward with expectation of an early start being made on site. In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, he said: “Even in advance of this planning application, enquires have been made of the site owners from local residents expressing an interest in the proposed. houses This is a clear indication of the demand for modern, modest size houses, for existing residents wishing to trade down from larger properties.”

The developer said extensive work has been carried out with regard to access and drainage arrangements in light of concerns that have been raised in the past with regard to the site.

The statement added: “The applicants hope that by providing details of all aspects of the proposed development in a full and extensive manner will allow the council to deal with the application without undue delay.

“It is appreciated that council policy will require the applicants to pay a commuted sum towards the provision of affordable housing. It is hoped that this can be dealt with through a legal agreement which would require the commuted sum paid in an incremental manner related to the completion of the houses.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.