New housing development planned for former Fife industrial site
A former industrial site in Fife could become a new housing development if councillors give the green light.
Muir Homes has submitted a planning application to build 35 homes on land at Fulmar Way at Donibristle Industrial Park, Dalgety Bay.
The 1.6-hectare site has been vacant for a number of years, and is close to an established residential development as as well as an Asda supermarket.
Muir ‘s application to Fife Council includes provision for nine affordable homes consisting of cottage flats, and terraced homes.
In a design statement, the developer said: “The proposal seeks to establish a vibrant new neighbourhood which will integrate into the existing residential area to the south and improve existing and future pedestrian access to surrounding amenities and public transport.
“The design vision represents an opportunity to re-use an existing brownfield site to form a range of both private and affordable housing.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.