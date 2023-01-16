Muir Homes has submitted a planning application to build 35 homes on land at Fulmar Way at Donibristle Industrial Park, Dalgety Bay.

The 1.6-hectare site has been vacant for a number of years, and is close to an established residential development as as well as an Asda supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muir ‘s application to Fife Council includes provision for nine affordable homes consisting of cottage flats, and terraced homes.

How the Dalgety Bay development could look

In a design statement, the developer said: “The proposal seeks to establish a vibrant new neighbourhood which will integrate into the existing residential area to the south and improve existing and future pedestrian access to surrounding amenities and public transport.

“The design vision represents an opportunity to re-use an existing brownfield site to form a range of both private and affordable housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad