Ceres-based Mellow Homes Ltd has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for the development at The Yard, Baldinnie, at Pitscottie.

The land currently consists of a derelict former vehicle yard and cottage.

Some abandoned caravans and scrap cars are also scattered around the site.

The site of the proposed development

The ruinous stone cottage sits at the northern end of the site close to the main road, its roof and parts of the stone walls are partially collapsed.

The applicant proposes building five new homes with two to four bedrooms in a bid to regenerate vacant/derelict land at the centre of the settlement which was formerly used as a vehicle yard for spare tractors parts.

A new access road would also built.

The site is located just two miles from Ceres.