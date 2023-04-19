A number of local businesses have also benefitted indirectly through council contracts.

Community wealth building is simply looking at what and who is available in our local communities first. By taking this more local approach, the economies of our towns and villages’ grow which means wealth is generated and circulated within the communities, to the benefit of all.

The council’s facilities management service often struggles to recruit people as it needs so many caterers, cleaners, janitors and maintenance staff. Fife Gingerbread hosted an information session for lone parents where the group discussed the barriers and challenges they faced when applying for the positions.

The jobs came via a new approach

Following this session, facilities management simplified its recruitment processes, offered guaranteed interviews to lone parents working with Fife Gingerbread and took a more flexible approach to working hours.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “We have a wealth of people, produce and businesses on our doorstep and it makes sense for us to maximise our spending on this. The great thing about this approach is that it’s not restricted to public sector organisations. Third sector, charities and private businesses can do the same.”

