New ‘Kirkcaldy’ signage approved at uni campus next to Kirkcaldy station

New signs are set to be added to a university building opposite Kirkcaldy’s train station - giving the town’s name much greater prominence.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd May 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 07:50 BST

The School of Nursing and Midwifery has long shown branding for the University of Dundee, which runs it, rather than its Lang Toun location - but that is about to change. The university has secured planning permission from Fife Council for numerous signs around the Forth Avenue campus, and commuters arriving at the adjacent station will soon see ‘Kirkcaldy’ written large on its walls.

The university has proposed signage wrapping round the walls as well as totem signs to give the long established building a whole new sense of direction. An illuminated, vertical ‘Kirkcaldy’ is proposed for the side nearest the Edinburgh platform on the other side of the road, together with NHS Fife branding and the university’s shield also to be lit up. Councillors formally approved plans this week.

The college has been p[art of the town’s landscape since the mid 1980s. Work began digging out the foundations in 1984 - the first spade was wielded by chief area nursing officer Sheila McDade when the plans were revealed for the £2.5 million project which was built by Wimpey Construction. It opened in 1986 and was eventually taken over by the University of Dundee.

How the new signing could look at the Kirkcaldy campusHow the new signing could look at the Kirkcaldy campus
