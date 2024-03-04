New medical medical centre unveiled to replace outdated facilities at Leuchars military base

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council has been asked to consider granting permission for a new two-storey centre at the North East Fife army base.

The UK’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIU) has put forward proposals to demolish Leuchar Station’s existing medical centre from 1936 and build a brand new facility in its place.

“There are structural concerns with the existing building which includes the presence of asbestos, poor ventilation and damp ingress,” a report submitted as part of the planning application stated.

How the new medical centre at Leuchars military base could look (Pic: Submitted)

It continued: “The existing medical centre which has reached the end of its useful life will be demolished. The new centre aims to create a better quality of life for its users, benefit the economy of the town and help the environment with a strong emphasis on Net-Zero Carbon.

The current medical facility lacks adequate office space, a dedicated observation bay, adequate toilets, sufficient staff changing rooms, and baby feeding/changing facilities. To top it all off, it also has accessibility issues, and it doesn’t comply with modern medical confidentiality guidelines.

“The proposals will provide improved facilities within the existing site arrangements to provide health and wellbeing benefits to military personnel and their families,” the planning statement said.

Leuchars Station used to be the home of the RAF, but it passed to the British Army in 2015. It is intended to become the Army in Scotland’s hub - meaning that the size of its military community will grow in the coming years. There are currently around 940 serving personnel, but that number is expected to increase to a minimum of 1370 and a maximum of approximately 2030. That’s not including the spouses, children and dependents who will use the base’s medical services. In total, the medical facility is expected to impact approximately 3,700 people.

It’s not the first time the DIU has pitched the idea of a new medical centre for the Scottish Army hub. bIn 2022, Fife Council granted planning permission for nearly identical plans. However, the location of the proposed building has since been amended - forcing the DIU to return for additional permission.

The proposed new two storey building will include provision for medical facilities, dental facilities and a physical care rehabilitation facility.