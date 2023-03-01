The Restoring the River Leven Project, which forms part of the wider Leven Programme, is initially focusing on a two-and-a-half mile stretch of the river from Windygates to Leven.

The initiative aims to restore the river for the benefit of local people and wildlife, including making it easier for fish to move upstream of the Burn Mill and Kirkland Dams to breed and thrive.

Sarah MacDonald, project manager, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a small grant from Fife Council’s local community planning budget.

Pat Allen along with Hanna Rennie beside one of the new notice boards.

“The funding will help us bring the area of Dam Wood, known by some locally as ‘the Beach’ or ‘Millennium Forest’, into better upkeep whilst retaining its natural feel.

“To do this we plan to work with local community groups to run events and activities to help improve the area for local wildlife and make it, once again, a more welcoming space to enjoy.

“If you would like to share your thoughts on this space or have an idea for an activity, please get in touch and we can see if we can make it happen!”

The project team has already made a noticeable difference to the area.

Hanna Rennie, Conservation Officer with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust who is supporting this work, added: “As a first step we are pleased that the Community Trade Hub has designed and built two notice boards that we can use to share information on projects and upcoming events.”

The Community Trade Hub - a social enterprise working within the Levenmouth area - believes in training the basics of construction as well as life skills, so the young people they work with have the foundations to pursue a successful career path.

Pat Allen, from the hub, explained: “We not only support school pupils early in their journey to build experience, practical skills and qualifications to help them secure a positive destination post-school, but we also provide an alternative option for pupils who may not engage with school, college or university for whatever reason.