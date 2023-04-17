New open plan toilets at Kirkcaldy school to combat bullying and vandalism

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy

The secondary school’s planning application was formally approved by councillors this week.

The plans also include “internal alterations and a new window panel with ventilation.”

A supporting statement, lodged as part of the application to Fife Council, said the toilets were in urgent need of refurbishment to tackle both complaints about bullying and vandalism.

It said: “Pupils have expressed concerns about using the toilets. The main reasons include the general state of the facilities and being intimidated by other users. A number of concerns around bullying in the toilet area have also been raised. The toilets are sadly damaged on a regular basis. We think there are a number of reasons for this. An open plan arrangement would be a deterrent for this kind of behaviour.”

The school will now undertake the facilities work to create an open plan toilet facility.

“The modern setup used in other school refurbishments/new builds is open plan in nature. This provides all the normal toilet facilities whilst removing several safety and security challenges,” the document said. “A modern, open plan, toilet facility would be a positive change in the dynamics regarding pupil behaviour, particularly, during interval and lunch but also throughout the school day.”

