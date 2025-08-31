New plans to transform a landmark pub in a Fife town have been unveiled - just months after the property went under the hammer at auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new owners of the Smugglers Inn, Burntisland, have submitted an application to Fife Council to begin work which could lead to the creation of a 28-bedroom hotel.

It has come from Dunfermline-based WFW Property Limited after the property was put up for auction in March. The building, which is need of a major overhaul, came with two four-bedroom flats and an asking price of £240,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application covers external alterations to the hotel, including partial demolition of existing pitched roof, the installation of flat roof covering, new windows and doors, and re-rendering of external walls, and associated works.

Smugglers Inn, Burntisland (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The Smugglers’ Inn sits within a B-listed building close to the town’s train station and has gone by various names over the years including the Perth Inn and George Hotel. In the late 1880s it was The Panama.

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said the building has fallen into disrepair in areas where there was no requirement for access which had been used for storage.

The midfloor accommodation is that of full residential for the owner/occupier, and the flat roof over the central building has been adapted as an upper garden space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said the owners proposed to remodel all spaces to create 28 bedrooms with en-suite, kitchen and laundry Facilities. Existing roof structures to the rear are to be removed completely, existing corridors and courtyard/open spaces re-established and a new single ply flat roof installed.

The existing building to the front will remain unaltered externally except for new timber sash and case windows.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.