New path to stop Fife village’s historic pier crumbling takes major step forward

Limekilns Heritage Trust has submitted plans to install a new path along the village’s pier in order to protect it for future generations.

The existing 16th century structure is currently listed on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk register and, if left unaided, is expected to become unsafe and eventually succumb to the elements.

To stop that happening though, locals have pledged to raise a six-figure sum needed to carry out long-lasting repairs and ensure local people and visitors alike can continue to enjoy the pier for many years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Limekilns Pier

A spokesman for the Limekilns Heritage Trust explained: “Having investigated and applied for funding to various bodies it became apparent that we would need to raise the funds ourselves.

“We funded and carried out some emergency works earlier this year with the help of a Conservation Engineer.

“This will help extend the life of the pier until further funds can be raised.

“We thought that we could raise funds to help repair the pier by laying this path and asked around the local community about the idea.

“Great interest has been generated in this with people offering to donate and in return having an engraved stone laid.”

Limekilns Harbour was for centuries the Port of Dunfermline in Fife and was constituted by David II in 1362, although it was likely to have been used as a harbour before this period.

The present pier was constructed in the 16th century and runs straight out for 250 yards, although the effect of the weather and tides has taken its toll.

After locals gathered together to set up the Trust to save the pier back in 2015, various funding applications and models of the pier have been investigated with varying degrees of success.

Details on how to donate to the project can be found via limekilnspier.org

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.