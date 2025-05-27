New plan for caravans on unused farm land in north-east Fife

Woodland at a Fife farm could become home to new holiday homes.

Rhynd Farm, Tenstmuir, has applied to Fife Council for permission for a change of use for the land.

The application from JLW Foster & Co, Craigie Farm, Leuchars, wants permission to site ten caravans - expected to be high quality wooden chalet type rather than standard, mass produced static units.

The caravan pitches would be for holiday use including, but not limited to, providing guest accommodation for the adjacent Rhynd Cafe and events venue.

The plans were lodged with Fife Council this week (Pic: Submitted)The plans were lodged with Fife Council this week (Pic: Submitted)
A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said the land is currently not used for agricultural purposes, and is not designated as prime agricultural land.

Each pitch would have a parking space and be served by its own own toilet and wash facilities, and the proposal “would not result in any significant harm to the landscape character of the site or surrounding area.”

The statement added: “The proposed holiday caravan development would not compromise the landscape character of the wider area and is therefore considered to be in accordance with the relevant policy provisions of the Development Plan.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.

