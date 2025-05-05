New plan for clock faces ‘beyond saving’ at historic Fife church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The clock faces on a historic Fife church are set to be replaced.

The work is planned for St Mary’s Church in Leslie – if councillors approve a planning application from Fife Council.

The gothic style landmark place of worship dates from the late 1870s and is Category B listed. The council’s original plan was to restore the four cast iron clock faces, but inspection work revealed they are in a “considerably poorer condition than anticipated.” and cannot be salvaged.

The clock is considered a public asset and as such, the maintenance of it lies with the local authority, while Fife Council, while responsibility for the masonry and structure of the tower lies with the church.

The clock face on St Marys Church on Leslie High Street is in need of repair (Pic: Fife Free Press archives)

The original clock faces are of a cast iron construction, infilled with a mixture of glass and acrylic. Prior to lifting, they were estimated to weigh approximately 250kg each.

A report submitted as part of the planning application said: “It is understood that the warping of the clock faces and degradation of the surrounding sandstone that has necessitated these works, are the result of failings inbuilt into the original installation and design.

“During a survey undertaken prior to the removal of the clock faces, it was identified that previous masonry repairs immediately adjacent to the clock faces had already failed. Though the age of these repairs is unknown, their failure confirms that there is an ongoing issue that will not be resolved with a soft touch approach. During the removal of the clock faces, the cast iron structures were found to be cracked in multiple places. The consequence of this is that on their removal, the clock faces disintegrated into many pieces and are no longer repairable. Only one face has survived intact enough to form a template, which will be used during the construction of the new faces to ensure accurate replication. The church tower’s openings have been boarded up while future proposals for the clock faces are finalised.”

Reconstruction of the clock faces using original materials, cast iron and glass, has been discounted due to the significant time delays that would be involved, and it is now proposed that they are replaced using aluminium and acrylic. This will substantially reduce their weight and it is anticipated that this will help resolve some of the inbuilt faults that have been identified.