New plan to convert disused Fife church into family home

Plans have been lodged with Fife Council to convert the former United Reform Church in Coaltown of Balgonie.

They have been submitted by Eric and Linda Gourlay, Station Road, Thornton.

They are seeking a change of for the disused building on Main Street.

The former United Reform church

The church was originally built as a Church of Christ in about 1908.

It was taken over by the United Reformed Church in 1981.

A supporting statement said the building would be retained in full with a two-storey extension to the rear to create an open plan kitchen, dining area and lounge on the ground floor which opens to the garden and a morning area and roof terrace on the first floor.

The statement added: “This proposal seeks to create a distinct, comfortable living space that brings a disused church back into use.”