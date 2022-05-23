New plan unveiled for Links Market themed public artwork on Kirkcaldy Esplanade

The public art would be in the shape of a carousel horse, and placed next to the Basin carpark to mark the Lang Toun’s annual fair.

The plans have been lodged with Fife Council by Kirkcaldy West Community Council.

The estimated £2,500 cost will be met through community council funds and the Showmen’s Guild which operates the market every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impression of how the artwork could look

It returned to Kirkcaldy in April for the first time since lockdown, and proved to be a huge hit with locals and visitors.

The finished article is expected to be just over two metres tall and 2.7m long, with the galvanised steel carousel horse - which will be powder coated black - sitting on a circular plinth.

Plans for the artwork were originally lodged last December, but then withdrawn.

A new application was submitted in March, and was updated in this week’s list of planning requests issued by the local authority.

The horse theme was adopted as the carousel is one of the oldest attractions at the Links Market which dates back to around 1304.

The art piece has a 10mm thick by 500mm diameter base plate that will be bolted to a concrete

The finished article is expected to be just over two metres tall and 2.7m long, with the galvanised steel carousel horse - which will be powder coated black - sitting on a circular plinth.