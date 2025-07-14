New plan unveiled for North East Fife mobile sauna voted number one in UK

One of the main operators behind North East Fife Fife’s growing mobile sauna scene has unveiled new plans.

Judith Dunlop has submitted an application to Fife Council to relocate one of her ventures in Elie.

She wants to move the mobile sauna currently situated to the west of the existing Elie Sailing Club buildings on the Toft to the rear of the public toilets at Elie Harbour where it would then sit close to her other outlet. The application also seeks permission to put in decking to complete the facility.

The applicant also has mobile saunas in St Andrews and Cellardyke as part of her Scottish Seaside Saunas business. The Elie facility was voted as the number one seaside sauna facility in the UK by The Times, and shortlisted by the British Sauna Society as ‘Best UK & Ireland Waterside Sauna’ in 2024.

The mobile sauna which operates in Elie (Pic: Submitted)

She opened her first sauna in Elie in 2022. It can take up tonight people at a time, while her second one caters for approximately 10-12 users. A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “Locating the new sauna close to the existing smaller 2022 sauna, will provide operational efficiencies for both facilities and will consolidate the saunas into a single area, as opposed to a more disparate arrangement.

“The proposals have been designed in close discussions with the owners and operators of the harbour, the Elie Harbour Trust. It is fully supportive of the proposals which it considers to be aligned with its own future aims for the Harbour area and a valuable source of funding, for its upkeep directly through ground rent and indirectly, through income from visitor spend within the area and car parking charges.

The aim of both the existing and proposed saunas is that they will enhance tourism and recreation opportunities in Elie, and Fife more generally, and will complement the existing businesses and activities that operate in this location, making what is an already popular destination more attractive for tourists and new and existing residents alike.”

Mobile seaside saunas have become hugely popular across North-East Fife, and now into Aberdour.

Added the statement: “They can offer meaningful health and social benefits to those that use them and make a valuable contribution to the local community. This demand has developed out of an increased sense of need for a connection with the outdoors and nature and for improved mental and physical wellbeing, which grew out of the greater sense of community and an awareness of the benefits of outdoor socialising and the open water swimming movement, that originally emerged during lockdown. These phenomena have now become established ways of being, becoming essential for our overall health and wellbeing and providing an antidote to the stresses and strains of modern life.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.