New plan unveiled to transform historic former Fife hotel
Most recently known as Thistle Dae Nicely, the former Fife Arms Hotel at 43 Main Street, Milton of Balgonie, has been a hub of hospitality for more than 160 years.
Now a new planning application has been submitted to Fife Council by Mr Darren Green of Bailey Stays Limited to make the changes, while retaining the existing restaurant and bar.
The hotel has a long history, but the latest business ended due to financial struggles as the hospitality sector struggled to recover after the pandemic.
“It was put up for sale in June 2023, after the costs of running the business as a restaurant and bar were too high to be financially viable,” a planning statement explained.
The current owner originally purchased the building for his daughter to operate the bar and restaurant, but it hasn’t worked out as anticipated.
“The current lending rates and the location are less than ideal for a busy restaurant and this has resulted in a struggle to find a restaurateur to take over/purchase the premises,” a planning statement explained.
Now, Mr Green wants to “modernise the building and tap into the holiday let market” by converting the property into short term holiday let apartments.
When he first floated the proposals in February, he asked the council for permission to convert the entire property into holiday flats.
However, local community feedback has forced him to reconsider. He’s gone back to the drawing board and brought forward new plans to keep the bar and restaurant while converting the first floor for holiday accommodation.
“The way the proposed holiday accommodation and restaurant will function is not dissimilar to how the building functioned as a hotel,” the planning statement concluded.
“The business itself will still bring tourists to Milton of Balgonie as the hotel always did. The proposal will allow an existing vacant building to remain as accommodation, whilst retaining the existing restaurant and bar for both the visitors and the local people.”
Fife Council will consider this revised planning application and make a decision in due course.