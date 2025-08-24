New plans for better facilities at Fife depot ’in desperate need of modernisation’

Plans to upgrade a depot described as “in desperate need of modernisation” have been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SP Energy Networks has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out the work at its Glenrothes’ depot at Eastfield Industrial Estate.

It forms part of a UK-wide company plan to improve its facilities with new depot buildings with associated external facilities and yards across specific sites throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said “Many existing depot facilities do not meet their current and future needs or are past their life expectancy. The new depot buildings create modern and secure workplaces for their administrative and engineering staff. SP Energy Networks owns the Glenrothes site and wants to carry out the work within its boundaries.

A design image of the proposed development (Pic: Threesixtyarchitecture from Fife Council planning papers)

The statement said: “The existing site is in desperate need of modernisation. The existing building is no longer fit for purpose and the existing yard facilities do not meet regulatory standards that Scottish Power needs to adhere to as a critical national infrastructure business.

“Currently, staff are operating out of temporary cabin accommodation in the existing yard) as areas of the existing building are uninhabitable. The new depot building, on the proposed consolidated site, will contain a blend of modern and fit for purpose office, industrial, storage and welfare accommodation that supports their administrative and engineering functions across the site region. Secure external yard facilities will provide storage and vehicular space to support the operational requirements of the depot.”

The company said large areas of the site are surplus to requirement or not fit for purpose, and it is looking to consolidate its operations to the western side of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing building was constructed around 1980 and provides Scottish Power with approximately 36,500sqft of single storey space for depot offices, workshops, storage and welfare facilities. The building previously provided the facility and space for public to pay their electricity bills and staffing numbers were far greater to manage these additional services which are no longer provided.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

> To find out about public notices from your area, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/