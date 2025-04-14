New plans for former bakery shop in Fife town revealed

A former baker’s shop in a Fife town could be turned into residential accommodation.

Plans have been lodged with Fife Council for a change of use to the premises at 219 High Street Leslie, which were once occupied by Glen Bakers. They ceased trading in 2022 and the shop was briefly run as Leslie Tasty Bites, but is currently empty.

Now, Campbell & Gay Ltd of Markinch is seeking permission for a change of use to turn it into residential accommodation.

In a supporting statement they said: “The town now has another bakery and it is unlikely there would be enough business for more than one.

The former bakery in Leslie (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)
The former bakery in Leslie (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

“The existing business is small and surrounded by residential properties in a conservation area. The presence of so many homes restricts the business options, and the owners have had no success trying to sell it as a commercial enterprise and want to sell the remaining assets as soon as possible.

“The only viable option is to consider a change of use residential which should be a development acceptable to all adjacent properties.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.

