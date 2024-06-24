New plans revealed for empty kitchen sales showroom in Kirkcaldy town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former kitchen showroom business in Kirkcaldy could be turned into flats if councillors give new plans the green light.

The local authority has received an application from Mr Humayun Saleem to convert the former DM Design building in Whytescauseway. The two-storey commercial unit has sat empty for some time, and was recently sold after being put on the market with a fixed price of £180,000.

Mr Saleem, from Whytescauseway, is seeking permission for a change of use for part of the rear and first floor of the shop to create eight flats. His plans include replacement roofing, and adding a gate and fence.

When put up for sale, agents said the building “allows for a seamless conversion into modern and spacious residential apartments, catering to the growing demand for centrally located living spaces.” It also noted that previous building consent granted by the council to make changes had expired.