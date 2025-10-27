New plans revealed for historic former bookshop building in St Andrews

New plans have been revealed to transform a landmark building in St Andrews that was once home to one of the town’s much loved businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The doors to historic bookshop, J & G Innes closed at the end of 2023, and now the premises are set to be given a new lease of life if councillors approve a planning application. Benedict Laogan of Prime Caledonia Co. Ltd, St Andrews, wants permission to split the shop into two retail units and restore the upper floors to create five flats and add one house.

The shop on the corner of Church Street and South Street is one of the most distinctive in the town with its ornate branding for the St Andrews Citizen newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known locally as ‘the Citizen Shop’ the building has a remarkable history spanning some three centuries. J&G Innes Ltd had been in business since 1879, when it was opened by brothers George and John. Known in town as the ‘Citizen shop,’ the South Street bookshop was a family favourite over the years, selling books, stationery and art supplies to locals and tourists alike

The landmark former bookshop could be set for a new lease of life (Pics: Google Maps/Muir Walker Pride Architects)

John purchased the printing and publishing business from the Tullis family in 1879 after launching the Citizen newspaper, which continues to print to this day. The bookshop was then bought by the Innes firm in 1927. It closed its doors for the final time on December 31, 2023 when owner Jude Innes, the great great granddaughter of George Innes, retired.

The C-listed building sits within the town’s conservation area and was described in a supporting statement - submitted as part of the planning application - as making “a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area, with the corner building being a distinctive and well-known part of the commercial heritage of St Andrews."

The proposal includes creating two retail units, while Weaver's Cottage - currently a retail store - will be altered and sub-divided to form a two storeyed home in its original form. The upper floors, which were originally flats converted to stores, would be converted once more into residential accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed alterations have been “strategically confined” to the rear portion of the former Christian Institute, to minimise impact on the principal heritage facades. Residential access to the new apartments will be maintained through the original entrance at 29 Church Street, with the installation of a new staircase system to replace the existing timber stair that fails to meet current building regulations.

The applicant said the historic Weaver's Cottage, situated behind 19-23 Church Street, currently serves as an under-utilised annexe to 105 South Street has suffered significant deterioration. The restoration strategy involves severing the later-formed connection to 105 South Street and returning the cottage to its original form and configuration wherever feasible.

A design statement added: “The fundamental principles underlying this planning application prioritise the preservation and conservation of the existing historical fabric, particularly the street facing elevations along Church Street and South Street.

“The design approach emphasises the retention of significant architectural elements and period features within the original building structure, including the ornate decorative staircase, traditional wood-effect ceiling beams, original window shutters with their distinctive panelling, and the heritage bookcases located on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the town centre first principle, this project is committed to redeveloping the town centre by encouraging mixed-use, higher density living, of a type well established within St Andrews. The development does include several areas of balconies and roof terraces to provide some amenity provision to the new development – this is an appropriate solution to the lack of garden ground.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.