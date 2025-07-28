New plans revealed for mill ruin in Fife which has sat disused for 120 years

A building at a former mill which has sat empty for 120 years could be transformed into a new home under a new proposal.

A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to turn the ruinous mill at Pitmilly Mill Pitmilly Kingsbarns into a home with self-contained ancillary accommodation and associated works. It has been submitted by R & J Lumgair, from Edinburgh.

The site lies in open countryside just ten minutes drive from St Andrews and Crail, and was once the location for two old estate mills - one a grist mill at Hillhead, which dated from 1716, and the other a flax mill from around 1790.

They formed part of the working Pitmilly estate, which supported farming and local production for centuries, handling grain and flax from the surrounding land and served the needs of the estate and nearby farms.

The ruined mill at the centre of the planning application (Pics: A.B. Rodger & Young, via Fife Council planning papers)

Owned by the Monypenny family for over 700 years, the estate included several farms, and the mills were a key part of its daily operations. The Mill has likely been disused since the late 1800s, and the building has sat empty for over 120 years.

The planning application outlined “the sensitive restoration of the historic mill building and the construction of an attached, low-profile living element connected via terracing and a stone stair.”

The proposal involves the creation of a single dwelling us in the restored mill and a new-build extension. Both elements are designed to function as one dwelling and are linked by external landscaping and circulation. According to a design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, the former mill will be retained and restored ivy will be removed and a new slate roof installed. The ground floor will provide storage, and the upper floor will contain a bedroom and study.

It added: “This proposal brings a derelict rural building back into use as part of a single family home. It is consistent with previous consents and planning policy, reduces development impact, and improves biodiversity and site management. The design is modest, appropriate for the site, and uses natural materials that respond to local character.”

This isn’t the first planning application for the site. In July 2022, full planning permission was granted for the renovation and extension of the mill to form a house. In 2023, an updated layout was approved, while the most recent application - submitted last year - proposed further design refinements. These included simplifying the extension form and improving biodiversity measures.

The statement added: “The current proposal follows that approved arrangement, maintaining a single dwelling that connects a restored mill building with a new timber-clad structure via external stone steps and a shared terrace.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.