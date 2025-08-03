New plans revealed to convert former Kirkcaldy High Street bank which has sat empty since 2018

A former bank which has sat empty in Kirkcaldy town centre for eight years could be set for a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Bank of Scotland building at 92 High Street is the subject of a new planning application to turn the upper floor into flats, and convert the ground floor into potential retail space.

Glasgow based letting and real estate business, Obtainstand Ltd, has lodged the application with Fife Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first attempt to convert the building which was part of the High Street’s banking scene for several decades before the Royal Bank closed the doors in 2018, leaving it with just its Rosslyn Street branch in the Loang Toun It was one of five branches closed across Fife.

The former Royal Bank, of Scotland branch in Kirkcaldy High Street has sat empty since 2018 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The residential conversion requires local planning application, whilst the applicant is also seeking a change of use for the ground floor.

Obtainsland bought the building in 2023 with a view to finding a retail tenant, but poor demand for the two storey space resulted in a re-think of the opportunities available to refurbish and convert it to a use that complemented the location.

A supporting statement said: “An opportunity existed to create a more open and welcoming ground floor street frontage, as well as a use that provided housing within the town centre through the use of redundant spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was purpose built to be a bank, making the ground floor conversion to retail challenging, unless significant alterations are made to the structure and fabric.

Added the statement: “The location as a land-locked plot with natural light availability limited to the east and west elevations makes the residential conversion challenging. No opportunity exists through planning restrictions to create windows to the north and south elevations. There is no provision for staff, or visitors’ parking within the curtilage, however, there are public car parks in the locale. The robust construction of the bank building includes large safe rooms, making the internal conversion challenging”

The owners plan four flats upstairs along with a courtyard accessed from an existing stair, linked to private entrances from all flats. It is looking at two one-bed flats, and two two-bed properties.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.