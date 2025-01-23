New plans to expand popular Fife tourist site and use buildings left after rail link work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ambitious plans have been unveiled for a popular tourist attractions in Fife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Fife Heritage Railway (FHR) could soon see a brand new reception, cafe, bookshop, museum display, and railway exhibition area.

The organisation has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to expand the facilities and allow it to grow. The society operates, maintains, and restores preserved railway items formerly used on the Lochty Railway, and make them available to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been based at Kirkland Yards since 2001, and now it wants to three of the temporary construction buildings left behind by Network Rail.

Visitors to Fife Heritage Railway (FHR) could soon see a brand new exhibition area. (Pic: Submitted)

A planning statement said: “This will further enhance visitor facilities and will also provide opportunities for local volunteering, tackling skills gaps, developing young people, and provide opportunities for all ages and abilities for leisure and social interaction.”

According to the society, approximately 10,000 people visit the Kirkland Yards site each year, and the society wants to see those numbers continue to grow. It believes that expanding its facilities will make that a possibility.

The buildings in question were put in place to facilitate the reinstatement of the Levenmouth Rail link last year and originally used as offices and welfare facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, last January Levenmouth area committee councillors agreed to set aside up to £80,000 from the Community Recovery Fund towards the purchase of the temporary units – which is when the FHR expansion plans were first revealed.

Now the planning application has officially come forward, and the society has revealed its plans to use the largest building for a reception, cafe, bookshop, museum display area, a model railway exhibition, research and reading space, toilets, staff areas, and officer space for Fife Council.

The second building would be used by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust partners as welfare facilities for their staff, and the third building would be used by the Community Trade Hub as a training unit for the STEM mechanics unit.

“The proposal seeks to make a positive contribution to its immediate environment and provide additional facilities and allow growth of this existing popular visitor attraction,” a planning statement said.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.