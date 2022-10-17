News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New plans unveiled for derelict Fife hotel ravaged by fire more than a decade ago

A derelict hotel in Fife could be brought back into use more than a decade after it was gutted by fire.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 10:52am

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council to turn the shell of the Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath into five flats with two shops below it.

The building in the town’s Main Street, which dates back to 1868, was gutted by fire in 2009. It has since sat open to the elements.

The former hotel has been the subject of several development plans over the years.

The former Crown Hotel was gutted by fire in 2009

Most Popular

In 2009, a plan to demolish it and build 12 flats was withdrawn, and then in 2013 councillors rejected a bid to turn it into a car wash and care sales business.

In 2018 they gave approval for it to transformed into a restaurant with retail opportunities.

Read More

Read More
Bid to demolish historic doocot in Fife left in ruinous condition

The new application has been lodged by Mr Rudi Tanner of Dunfermline.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A supporting statement said the 2009 fire led to “serious structural damage” which saw the roof and upper floors removed.

It added: “Since this point in time the building has lain open to the elements and has deteriorated further.

“The proposals aim to rehabilitate the remaining dilapidated structures and bring them back to life. It will re-generate this end of the High Street which has seen major improvements in recent years with the introduction of the new retail park and housing association flats.

“Having been in a dilapidated condition for the past 13 years, the proposals shall add vitality and vigour to this end of the High Street.”

FifeFife CouncilDunfermline