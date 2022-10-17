New plans unveiled for derelict Fife hotel ravaged by fire more than a decade ago

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council to turn the shell of the Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath into five flats with two shops below it.

The building in the town’s Main Street, which dates back to 1868, was gutted by fire in 2009. It has since sat open to the elements.

The former hotel has been the subject of several development plans over the years.

The former Crown Hotel was gutted by fire in 2009

In 2009, a plan to demolish it and build 12 flats was withdrawn, and then in 2013 councillors rejected a bid to turn it into a car wash and care sales business.

In 2018 they gave approval for it to transformed into a restaurant with retail opportunities.

The new application has been lodged by Mr Rudi Tanner of Dunfermline.

A supporting statement said the 2009 fire led to “serious structural damage” which saw the roof and upper floors removed.

It added: “Since this point in time the building has lain open to the elements and has deteriorated further.

“The proposals aim to rehabilitate the remaining dilapidated structures and bring them back to life. It will re-generate this end of the High Street which has seen major improvements in recent years with the introduction of the new retail park and housing association flats.