A former bank building in Anstruther which became a children’s nursery is set to revert back to being used as an office.

An application for a change of use of the Bee Curious Nursery premises at 12 St Andrews Road has been lodged with Fife Council by Mr Douglas Turner,

According to a supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, the current tenants want to terminate their lease at the end of the years with the building no longer fit to meet the needs of a nursery.

First built in the 1860s, the building was used by local solicitors before becoming a branch of the Clydesdale Bank.

The nursery forms part of the building in Anstruther (Pic: Google Maps)

The supporting statement said: “The applicant simply seeks permission to revert to the original and intended planning use class of what is a C Listed Victorian building.” It was turned into a nursery in 2007, but the premises are “not of a sufficient size to allow expansion to accommodate further children.”

The statement continued: “The premises form the west half of the ground floor of a larger building which comprises two other offices and a domestic flat. The applicant contends that a child's nursery with the attendant noise, general activity and difficult geographical position for drop off and collect is no longer sustainable particularly so in a Victorian building shared with other uses with which it is not compatible.

No internal changes are proposed, but the applicant plans to amend the parking spaces that come with it to main a commercial “more compatible with the other units in the building and neighbouring residential properties. “

Councillors will consider the application in due course,.