News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

New plans unveiled for former Fife GP surgery

A former GP surgery in Fife could be split up to become a new hot food takeaway and office space.
By Danyel VanReenen
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST

Methilhaven Surgery at 361 Methilhaven Road closed its doors to patients last summer, and relocated to the Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital last August after NHS Fife stepped in to take over its running. Now, the former GP building could be subdivided to create nine new offices and a hot food takeaway.

The application was recently made on behalf of Mr Jay Hogarty. The offices are proposed to operate Monday to Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. The takeaway is proposed to operate seven days a week from 11:00am-11:00pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developers outlined the ventilation and extraction systems that would be used for the proposed takeaway. They say, will “ensure that there is no disturbance, nuisance, loss of amenity to nearby premises as a result of fumes, odour, food particles or noise.”

New plans have been lodged for the former surgery (Pic: Google Maps)New plans have been lodged for the former surgery (Pic: Google Maps)
New plans have been lodged for the former surgery (Pic: Google Maps)
Most Popular

A planning statement said: “Suitable ventilation and filtration equipment will be installed to suppress and disperse fumes and smell created from the cooking operations on the premises.”

The council will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:NHS FifeFife