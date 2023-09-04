New plans unveiled for former Fife GP surgery

Methilhaven Surgery at 361 Methilhaven Road closed its doors to patients last summer, and relocated to the Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital last August after NHS Fife stepped in to take over its running. Now, the former GP building could be subdivided to create nine new offices and a hot food takeaway.

The application was recently made on behalf of Mr Jay Hogarty. The offices are proposed to operate Monday to Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. The takeaway is proposed to operate seven days a week from 11:00am-11:00pm.

Developers outlined the ventilation and extraction systems that would be used for the proposed takeaway. They say, will “ensure that there is no disturbance, nuisance, loss of amenity to nearby premises as a result of fumes, odour, food particles or noise.”

New plans have been lodged for the former surgery (Pic: Google Maps)

A planning statement said: “Suitable ventilation and filtration equipment will be installed to suppress and disperse fumes and smell created from the cooking operations on the premises.”