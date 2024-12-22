New plans unveiled for vandalised former Kirkcaldy social club
A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to turn the Lang Toun’s Railway Club into a gym.
It has been lodged by Gary Paterson of Paterson and Dewar Holdings Ltd, based out of Mitchelston Industrial Estate. In 2021, Mr Paterson lodged an application to transform the empty building. He wanted to relocate the family-run Arena Gym from its cramped base at Mitchelston before opting to take on Priory Park Health Club in nearby Victoria Road.
The Railway Tavern was part of the Lang Toun’s thriving social club scene for many years, but the building has sat empty since around 2019. The club has been vandalised and endured many break-ins, resulting in internal and external damage, according to a supporting statement lodges as part of the application.
Mr Paterson wants to create a gym with a maximum membership of 250, and with a capacity to accommodate 30 at a time. It would operate from 5:00am to 11:00pm seven days a week. Councillors will consider the application in due course.
