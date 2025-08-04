New plans unveiled to convert empty East Neuk shop

An empty shop in the East Neuk could be turned into a flat if councillors approve a new planning application.

A change of use request has been submitted for the vacant premises at 5 Bank Street, Elie Leven by Mr and Mrs Stephen and Catherine Dando, St Vincent Street Edinburgh. It was home to the former Picadilly Lilly business which closed in 2018 - it operated as a retail shop, selling clothing, jewellery and skincare

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning process, said the the owner “had no success selling the premises as a commercial enterprise, and wanted to move the business online.”

It added that the premise swerve small in size and with similar business operating in the street “it would be unlikely there would be enough local business for more retail shops within this community.”

The former shop could be turned into a flat (Pic: Google Maps)

“There is an abundance of commercial properties in the area for rent or sale,” it said. “The only viable alternative is to consider a change of use to residential, which should be a development compatible to all the adjacent and above residential properties.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.