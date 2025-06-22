New plans unveiled to turn field into housing development

A new housing development could be built in north-east Fife if councillors give the go-ahead.

A Perth based developer has outlined plans for around 180 homes on a field south of Guthrie Court near Newburgh.

A & J Stephen Ltd is seeking planning permission in principle for the residential development which also includes safeguarding of land for a cemetery extension, formation of accesses, landscaping,and open space.

The site, located to the south of Cupar Road, is designated as land for housing, employment land, a primary school expansion and a cemetery expansion.

The plans will go before councillors in due course (Pic: OleksandrPidvalnyi/Pixabay)

A Proposal of Application (PAN) was submitted and approved last summer which saw two public consultation events take place locally.

Information submitted as part of the application said the development aims to “provide a high-quality, multi-functional green network east-west through the site, connecting to the existing and proposed expansion of the cemetery, and to the restored Clatchard Craig Quarry path network in the future.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.