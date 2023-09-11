New play equipment for Kirkcaldy primary school
Fife Council's education services has got the go ahead to create a new agility trail at Kirkcaldy’s West Primary School on the town’s Milton Road.
The plans include a balance beam, parallel wires, floating steps and a stepping log column in addition to green and black rubber surface for play.
The application for the equipment and installation was made at the start of June, and the council reached its final decision late last week.
“The proposal is considered acceptable in terms of form, scale, layout, detailing and choice of materials and it would protect the character of the surrounding conservation area and the setting of a listed building,” planning officers said in a report to councillors.
Kirkcaldy West has approximately 500 children on its register who will benefit from the new playground equipment.