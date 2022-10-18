The plea comes as teams working on the verges and the central reservation of the B921 from Bankhead to Kinglassie.

The large-scale project has involved lane closures, with street cleansing teams manually litter picking and mechanically sweeping the road channels. Overhanging trees and shrubs have also been cut back.

Fife Council’s latest ‘Don’t Rubbish Fife’ campaign urged people to keep their rubbish until they can dispose of it responsibly.

Councillor Jan Wincott with Fife Council's verge cleaning teams

Most of it comes out of passing vehicles – and this is a preventable scourge on our landscape.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for the environment and climate change, said “Our verge cleaning teams were established in June 2021 specifically to deal with roadside verge littering. They’ve all completed training, looking at the risks involved in working close to high speed traffic.