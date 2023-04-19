The money would go towards the £151,000 cost of the project.

The Lang Toun has had to make do without CCTV ever since the old dome hawk system became obsolete, according to a report to next week's meeting of Kirkcaldy area committee.

Councillors will be asked to agree to an allocation of £57,279.36 towards supporting the introduction of a self-sufficient CCTV system - a 38% contribution.

Councillors will decide on the CCTV cash next week

If agreed, the money will be used to purchase eight solar powered 4g flexible CCTV cameras, two for each ward area.

The cameras will allow Police Scotland to “react positively to crime trends and hotspots, deploying CCTV as a prevention tactic and evidence gathering tool,” the report said.

The funding would ensure five years worth of running and operating costs. However, officers anticipate that the cameras themselves will remain operational for many more years.

The cameras will remain the property of Fife Council and managed by Police Scotland in known hotspots across all four ward areas.

The report continued: “This project supports the local community planning theme of sense of pride, identity, and safer communities. This will contribute to meeting the community safety needs and wants of the wider Kirkcaldy area and its communities.”