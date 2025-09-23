New £100,000 playpark in Glenrothes is officially open

The new play area in Southwood has been completed and is now open. (Pic: Fife Council)

A new play park is officially open in the Southwood area of Glenrothes.

The £100,000 play area is now complete offering a safe environment for children of all ages and abilities to play in.

The park features state of the art equipment including multi-unit, springies, spinners, a roundabout and a toddler unit.

Equipment that had reached the end of its safe operational life has been removed and replaced by the new park.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities, said: "I’m incredibly proud to see this new play area open, which has been made possible through the council’s investment in our community.

“As a council we’re committed to providing good play value for children of different ages and needs, and to make sure that our public parks and the Kingdom’s greenspace continues to provide financially sustainable and varied opportunities for outdoor play.

“Our commitment to inclusivity shines in this thoughtfully designed space, featuring accessible play equipment, sensory friendly elements, and a welcoming environment for children of diverse abilities.

“We believe it will be a cherished destination for families seeking a fun day out for many years to come.”