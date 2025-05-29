New £5.5m adult respite facility in Glenrothes gets green light

A new adult respite facility for adults with disabilities is to be built in Glenrothes.

The £5.5m seven-bed centre will be located on the site for the former Forward Centre, which closed in 2020, and should be open by autumn 2028 - eight years after consultation over a move was first mooted.

It will be a replacement for the current facility at Broad Street in Cowdenbeath which no longer meets modern day Care Inspectorate standards.

The business case for the new facility in Beaufort Drive was formally rubber-stamped by Fife Council’s cabinet committee on Thursday, with the estimated running costs of £1.6m transferring from the centre in west Fife.

The new facility in Glenrothes was warmly welcomed (Pic: sabinevanerp/Pixabay)

It was the preferred option ahead of refurbishing Broad Street, while possible moves to two other locations - one in Glenrothes and one in Markinch - failed to win the support of the Care Inspectorate which advised they would not meet the required standards.

The move to a new facility will help to tackle the problem of sending people outwith Fife for respite care, which puts pressure on health budgets and more pressures on families.

A report to the committee said: “There are concerns at the lack of suitable accommodation with support for adults with complex behavioural issues who are currently inappropriately domiciled in Fife. In some cases, adults are placed out-with Fife, which negatively impacts them and their families, as well as creating additional financial pressure for Fife Health and Social Care Partnership in funding expensive out of area placements.

Councillor Altany Craik, (Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, Labour) welcomed the move.

He said: “This is the right thing to do, and in right place.” But he added: “We had an options appraisal in 2020 and it will be delivered in 2028. If it is urgent can we speed it up?”

The committee was told timescales were based on the experience of previous projects as well as the time needed to consult with families, staff and carers.

Councillor Mary Lockhart (Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, Labour) said the new facility was “much needed” and hailed “a tremendous improvement and a tremendous facility.”

The decision was also welcomed by Fife Health & Social Partnership.

Jillian Torrens, head of complex and critical care, said: “Getting approval for the business case is an important first step in this project.

“Having a purpose built facility like this in the local community will help us reduce reliance on commissioning services for people with complex needs in placements out with Fife and away from their family and friends networks and communities.

“Not only will this free up resources, it will ensure people are supported in the best environment and as near to home as possible. We will be working closely with Fife Council on this project and work will now begin on developing the detailed building plans as well as on plans to engage with the local community about the project.”