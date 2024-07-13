Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Scottish Secretary Ian Murray opened his diary this week, and his fiesta official trip took him to Kirkcaldy.

He was in the Lang Toun along with Kirsty McNeil, his newly appointed Under-Secretary of State at the Scottish Office and Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy,for visits to the Cottage Centre, Greener Kirkcaldy and Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

It was an opportunity to see first hand the work being done to tackle poverty and environmental issues - and the challenges they face.

His visit started at the Cottage Centre where a summer fun day was in full swing. Lesley Patrick, assistant manager, showed him round the centre and highlighted the key role it plays in supporting a huge number of local families.

Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, and Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy (right) are welcomed to Greener Kirkcaldy by Lauren Brook, chief executive (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The centre has been at he frontline of tackling poverty in the community and across the Lang Toun, and its Big Hoose project sparked the groundbreaking Multibank initiative - a ‘click and collect’ service which now supports over 1000 local charities and professionals including social workers, teachers and midwives who can access goods for free from the warehouse in Lochgelly to get to families.

Mr Murray said: “The Cottage is a tremendous model, and a g great example of where government and individuals like Gordon Brown . businesses and local organisations come together. They have shown what can be done by doing things differently.

“This is our first official visit as a department and we have come to see what is happening in communities. We want to contribute to, and achieve, the five key missions of our Government.”

Mr Murray was welcomed to the new Lang Toun by newly elected MP, Melanie Ward. She said: “We have many amazing community organisations in Kirkcaldy and it is good to be able to bring the Secretary of State here to see the work they do. For me the real strength of the community is its solidarity and the way people look out for each other. The Cottage, Greener Kirkcaldy and Kirkcaldy Foodbank are great examples of this.”

Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, Kirsty McNeil, Under-Secretary of State at the Scottish Office and Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy with the team at Kirkcaldy Foodbank (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The Secretary of State then made his way to Greener Kirkcaldy where he was welcomed by Lauren Brook, chief executive, and given a tour of its facilities in East Fergus Place before going on to Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

He was welcomed by chairman Ian Campbell, who gave a brief history of the foodbank and outlined how it functions, including its partnerships with other local support agencies. Volunteer team leads Angela Campbell and Ann Connell, and treasurer Jacqueline Armitage, explained some of the challenges facing the organisation, which last year handed out about 17,500 food parcels, as it works on plans to move into new premises.

Mr Murray and Ms Ward praised the work of the foodbank and its 150 volunteers, while expressing regret that its existence is required.

Asked if the foodbank would still be necessary at the end of Labour’s first five years in government, Mr Murray said: “I wouldn’t want to raise expectations - but we’re on it.”

Referring to how the foodbank works alongside partner agencies, he went on: “We want to shut you down but we don’t want to shut the front door. The work you are doing is changing lives.”