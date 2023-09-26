News you can trust since 1871
New shop, deli and cafe planned in North-East Fife town

A town in North East Fife could get a brand new produce shop, cafe/delicatessen and hot food takeaway if planning permission is approved.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Mashed Neep Ltd, a business registered in Dundee as a fruit and veg retailer, has applied for planning permission to transform existing office space in Newport on Tay into a shop/cafe/delicatessen combination with ancillary hot food take-away. The High Street business would be open seven days a week from 8am-10pm.

According to planning papers, there will be no requirement for fryers or large cooking appliances because the business “will not be offering full hot meals or cooking/frying

The plans also include an area of pavement with plant/vegetable stands. The planning authority will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

