New shop, deli and cafe planned in North-East Fife town
Mashed Neep Ltd, a business registered in Dundee as a fruit and veg retailer, has applied for planning permission to transform existing office space in Newport on Tay into a shop/cafe/delicatessen combination with ancillary hot food take-away. The High Street business would be open seven days a week from 8am-10pm.
According to planning papers, there will be no requirement for fryers or large cooking appliances because the business “will not be offering full hot meals or cooking/frying
The plans also include an area of pavement with plant/vegetable stands. The planning authority will consider the application and make a decision in due course.