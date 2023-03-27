The School of Nursing and Midwifery has long shown branding for the University of Dundee, which runs it, rather than the Lang Toun location - but that could be about to change.

The university has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for numerous signs around the Forth Avenue campus.

And commuters arriving at the adjacent station could soon see ‘Kirkcaldy’ written large on its walls.

How the new signage might look at the college campus

The university has proposed signage wrapping round the walls as well as totem signs to give the long established building a whole new sense of direction.

An illuminated, vertical ‘Kirkcaldy’ is proposed for the side nearest the Edinburgh platform on the other side of the road, together with NHS Fife branding and the university’s shield also to be lit up.

