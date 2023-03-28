News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

New signage to promote 'Kirkcaldy’ at uni campus next to Kirkcaldy station

New signage could be added to a university building opposite Kirkcaldy’s train station - giving the town’s name much greater prominence.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:17 BST

The School of Nursing and Midwifery has long shown branding for the University of Dundee, which runs it, rather than the Lang Toun location - but that could be about to change.

The university has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for numerous signs around the Forth Avenue campus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And commuters arriving at the adjacent station could soon see ‘Kirkcaldy’ written large on its walls.

How the new signage might look at the college campus
How the new signage might look at the college campus
How the new signage might look at the college campus
Most Popular

The university has proposed signage wrapping round the walls as well as totem signs to give the long established building a whole new sense of direction.

An illuminated, vertical ‘Kirkcaldy’ is proposed for the side nearest the Edinburgh platform on the other side of the road, together with NHS Fife branding and the university’s shield also to be lit up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

KirkcaldyFife CouncilCouncillorsEdinburghNHS Fife