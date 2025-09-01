New solar array planned for land on Fife farm

The first details of a proposed new solar array at a Fife farm have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Stockport-based company wants to install the ground mounted solar array at Kilmux Farm House in Leven - and the first public consultation has been arranged for next week.

GEI Kilmux Limited has submitted a Proposal of Application (PAC) notice to Fife Council which is one of the first steps before any formal planning bid is lodged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gives a basic outline of the array plus associated underground cable, equipment, access and other infrastructure.

A typical solar array (Pic: Andreas-Troll/Pixabay)

It also details the first public consultation which takes place at Sandy Brae Community Centre in Kennoway on Monday, September 8 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.A further consultation will take place on October 20.

The submission of the proposal of application notice starts the PAC process. After a minimum of 12 weeks, having carried out the statutory requirements and any additional requirements specified by the planning authority, an applicant can submit its application