New solar array planned for land on Fife farm
A Stockport-based company wants to install the ground mounted solar array at Kilmux Farm House in Leven - and the first public consultation has been arranged for next week.
GEI Kilmux Limited has submitted a Proposal of Application (PAC) notice to Fife Council which is one of the first steps before any formal planning bid is lodged.
It gives a basic outline of the array plus associated underground cable, equipment, access and other infrastructure.
It also details the first public consultation which takes place at Sandy Brae Community Centre in Kennoway on Monday, September 8 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.A further consultation will take place on October 20.
The submission of the proposal of application notice starts the PAC process. After a minimum of 12 weeks, having carried out the statutory requirements and any additional requirements specified by the planning authority, an applicant can submit its application