New tariffs for Fife Council EV charging points across the Kingdom from August 2024
The new tariffs have been set by Fife Council to support the maintenance of the existing EV network and to attract further investment from commercial operators.
The new tariffs for the three types of EV charge infrastructure in Fife will be: Trickle charger (7kW) £0.40/kWh; Fast charger (22kW) £0.40/kWh and Rapid charger (50kW) £0.60/kWh.
The current connection fee of £1.60 for all charging sessions as council operated charging facilities will be removed.
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “These tariff changes will help to establish an EV charging network in Fife that is self-sustaining. As we look to increase the number of public EV charging points in Fife over the coming years it is important that we build a network that is sustainable and affordable for all Fifers.”
There will also be the introduction of a maximum stay of 70 minutes at all Fife Council operated rapid chargers – allowing a 60 minute charging period followed by a ten minute grace period. An overstay fee of £10 at these rapid chargers will also be introduced to help manage the level of demand and encourage better utilisation of the infrastructure.
The majority of the existing charging infrastructure has been delivered through Transport Scotland grant funding. To secure further grant funding, local authorities are required to develop an EV Strategy and introduce tariffs at a level that would be commercially attractive to external operators.
Fife’s EV Strategy is currently being developed and opportunities are being explored for regional joint working in developing a larger future EV charging network.
