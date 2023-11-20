Two of the UK’s telecom giants secured planning permission this week to replace three antennas, support poles and other equipment on a tower block rooftop at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

EE (UK) Ltd and Hutchison 3G (UK) say that the work is essentially an upgrade proposal for the established telecommunications base station on the site.

“This is a well-established site that is in need of upgrade,” planning papers stated. “It is located on the rooftop of the host building and the replacement apparatus will be installed in situ. The principle of the existing aesthetic will remain, and any amendment will be negligible.”

The planning statement explained that base station technology and equipment must evolve alongside technological advances to keep pace with demand and ensure connectivity for residents.

In a world where connectivity is integral to the national economy, people working from home, social connectivity; and are the main means of contacting emergency services, developers said keeping base stations up to date is necessary.

“The proposed infrastructure will allow local residents, businesses and visitors in the locale to modern and up to date communications services,” a planning statement explained. “High quality and reliable communications infrastructure are essential for economic growth and social well-being and the demand for mobile data in the UK is increasing rapidly as households and businesses become increasingly reliant on mobile connectivity.”

The statement concluded: “The infrastructure must therefore be in place to ensure supply does not become a constraint on future demand.”