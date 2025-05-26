New venue earmarked by established Fife dog grooming business

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 26th May 2025, 08:03 BST

An established dog grooming business could be on the move if councillors approve new plans.

The owner of Makeover Rover wants to site a grooming pod in the grounds of her Strathkinnes home at Straun Cottage, Main Street.

Alida Brill has operated the business in the town since 2015, and has lodged the planning application with Fife Council.

The business is a member of the Pet Industry Federation, has a regular client base, and its books are currently closed to ensure that footfall is minimal and the client base is well known and respectful.

The business has outlined plans for a move to new premises (Pic: alektas/Pixabay)The business has outlined plans for a move to new premises (Pic: alektas/Pixabay)
A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application process said, the intention was to take in a maximum of seven dogs, and it said there was plenty of parking or clients - although many were local and walked to appointments. Dog poo bag dispensers will also be installed at the gate for any owners to clean up after their pets.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

