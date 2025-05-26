New venue earmarked by established Fife dog grooming business
The owner of Makeover Rover wants to site a grooming pod in the grounds of her Strathkinnes home at Straun Cottage, Main Street.
Alida Brill has operated the business in the town since 2015, and has lodged the planning application with Fife Council.
The business is a member of the Pet Industry Federation, has a regular client base, and its books are currently closed to ensure that footfall is minimal and the client base is well known and respectful.
A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application process said, the intention was to take in a maximum of seven dogs, and it said there was plenty of parking or clients - although many were local and walked to appointments. Dog poo bag dispensers will also be installed at the gate for any owners to clean up after their pets.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.