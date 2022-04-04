New walkway planned for Kirkcaldy’s coastline by community group

Seafield Community Neighbour Group wants to create a new walkway on public space between the existing housing development at the beach.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to get the green light to work on the strip of land adjoining Craigfoot Place which once formed part of the massive Seafield Colliery complex.

Report on the landscaping project submitted as part of the planning application (Brindley Associates)

The 3.4-acre site is undeveloped ground which runs below the houses in East Vows Walk and Longcraigs Walk, adjacent to Fife Coastal Path and the beach.

It runs from behind Morrison’s store to Craigfoot Place and is part of a hugely popular place for locals, visitors as well as people walking the path.

The community group wants to create a public footpath and install railings and a gate as part of a bid to bring it into public use.

The group wants planning permission so that a lawful use of the site for public open space can be established and the area used for the benefit of the community.

It wants to create a pedestrian route through a wildflower meadow, plant native shrubs, and introduce wildflower grass seeding to increase biodiversity.

It also wants to put up signage explaining the beauty of the area and its ecology.

The land was left in its natural state after the Seafield housing complex was built, and the group is urging Fife Council to consider its application before, or at the same time as, a separate move to build eight homes.

The application will be considered by councillors and officers in due course.

