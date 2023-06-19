Scottish Water is seeking planning permission to install the tap at St James Church car park at Williamsons Quay - close to where the memorial to Sandford Fleming was recently unveiled. It would allow people to refill their water bottles as they walked, cycled or jogged along the busy waterfront.

In a planning statement, submitted as part of its application, the company said: “We have identified a location close to the esplanade as a fantastic opportunity and a great location to serve local patrons and visitors to Kirkcaldy. Top Up Taps allow people to fill up reusable water bottles on the go. It’s good for the pocket, it’s good for the environment and it’s good for health.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.