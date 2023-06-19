News you can trust since 1871
New water refill top-up tap planned for Kirkcaldy Esplanade

A new free top up tap could soon be addedon Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST
Top Up Taps have reduced the need for single-use plastic bottles.Top Up Taps have reduced the need for single-use plastic bottles.
Scottish Water is seeking planning permission to install the tap at St James Church car park at Williamsons Quay - close to where the memorial to Sandford Fleming was recently unveiled. It would allow people to refill their water bottles as they walked, cycled or jogged along the busy waterfront.

Scottish Water has installed top-up taps in a number of towns - including Burntisland - as part of its Scotland-wide campaign ‘Your Water, Your Life.’

In a planning statement, submitted as part of its application, the company said: “We have identified a location close to the esplanade as a fantastic opportunity and a great location to serve local patrons and visitors to Kirkcaldy. Top Up Taps allow people to fill up reusable water bottles on the go. It’s good for the pocket, it’s good for the environment and it’s good for health.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.

