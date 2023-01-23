Grande Construction wants permission for a partial change of use an sub division of its premises at Unit 5, Mitchelston Industrial Estate, on Mitchelston Drive.

It wants to part change office use to a workshop, put in roller shutter doors, replace cladding and add off-street parking via the demolition of an existing office outbuilding.

According to the proposal, Unit 1 would be utilised as an event planning business, and Unit 2 formed into Joinery workshop to manufacture timber products used throughout the construction industry.

Plans to change the Mitchelston premises have bene lodged with Fife Council

A planning statement said: “The existing building will largely remain unaffected apart from the formation of a new roller shutter door to allow any manufactured products to be moved onto articulated lorries for distribution.”